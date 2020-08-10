Sean Connery beats Daniel Craig to be named best James Bond

Sir Sean Connery has been voted the best James Bond ever in a poll by RadioTimes.com. More than 14,000 fans voted for the 89-year-old screen legend - who played the suave spy in seven films, including 1962's “Dr. No“ and 1983's “Never Say Never Again” - in the poll by RadioTimes.com. The first round saw Connery topple current 007, Craig, claiming 56% of the vote and the “No Time To Die” star coming out with 43%. Next up, Pierce Brosnan - who starred as the Secret Service Agent in “The World is Not Enough”, “Die Another Die”, “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “GoldenEye” - beat George Lazenby with a score of 76%, with the “Goldfinger” actor gaining just 24% of the vote.

And round three saw the most surprising result, with the late great Sir Roger Moore knocked out of the contest with 41 per cent, whilst his successor Timothy Dalton earned 49 per cent of the vote.

In the end, Connery came out on top with 44 per cent of the vote when pitted against Dalton and Brosnan.

Brosnan came third with 23 per cent and Dalton came second with 32.

Tim Glanfield, RadioTimes.com Editorial Director, said: "Sean Connery has once again proven he's the Bond with the midas touch. He Thunderball-ed over his opponents and received the most votes from RadioTimes.com readers (with love). It seems just like diamonds... Sean Connery's appeal as 007 is forever!"

The latest poll comes after Sam Heughan was named the fans' favourite to be the next Bond.

The “Outlander” actor - who previously auditioned to play the spy in 2006 but lost out to Craig - topped a poll of almost 80,000 fans around the world, with 30% of voters backing him to take over as 007.

'Legend' actor Tom Hardy came a distant second on the list with 14% of the vote, while 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.' star Henry Cavill was third with 11%.

The survey saw Idris Elba take fourth place with 10% of the vote, with Tom Hiddleston rounding out the top five with five per cent.

While Gillian Anderson beat out Keeley Hawes as the top female choice, both women came ahead of the likes of Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega and the former “X Files” actress' co-star in “The Fall”, Jamie Dornan.