Several South African films are being marketed at Cannes

Eleven South African films are being showcased at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, which is currently under way in France until May 28. The Cannes Film Festival is celebrated as one of the world’s most prestigious film event. Aside from the red carpet premières and numerous events around the film industry, this is where industry heavyweights buy films for release in different countries.

Gravel Road Distribution Group have chosen a variety of local films ranging from crime and drama to horror, action and comedy, to sell at the festival: “The Domestic”, “The Soul Collector”, the award-winning “The White Line”, “Bordering on Bad Behaviour”, “Juggernaut”, “Call Me Thief”, originally released as “Noem My Skollie”, “Gold Coast Lounge”, “Santana”, “Sisters” (“Susters”), “The Recce” and “The Windmill”. Benjamin Cowley, CEO of Gravel Road Distribution Group, said: “The slate of films being showcased at Cannes is testimony to the creativity, passion, high standards and quality of South African film-making. “With such a wide variety of genres, I’m thrilled that we can make these local productions available to the world’s cinema buyers.”

Let’s take a closer look at our top 5 The Domestic: This is a psychological thriller starring Tumisho Masha, Amanda Du-Pont and Thuli Thabethe. Directed by Brad Katzen, the film is set in a single location. An upper-class, married couple hire the daughter of their recently deceased housekeeper as their new helper, only for things to take a dark and macabre turn when she tries to destroy them from within.

The Soul Collector: A horror story directed by Harold Holscher, it looks at a South African family who move into a farmhouse haunted by a man whose desire it is to resurrect his dead daughter. The White Line: Directed by Desiree Kahikopo, an award-winning female director/producer, this story is set in 1963 after the Old Location uprising that shook South West Africa. It looks at how a black maid’s life is changed after falling in love with an Afrikaner police officer during apartheid. Juggernaut: Directed by Daniel DiMarco, this crime drama sees Saxon Gamble return home after discovering that his mother has taken her life. Irrationally plagued by the notion that her death was not a suicide, Saxon, a man of violence, embarks on a revenge mission. His quest also awakens a dormant sibling rivalry that leads him on a collision course with his brother.

