Shaken, not stirred. James Bond is being reinvented and filming is ‘at least two years away’

James Bond is being “reinvented” and the next movie is “at least two years away” from filming. Producer Barbara Broccoli has insisted “nobody’s in the running” to take over from Daniel Craig as the suave spy in the iconic action franchise as Ian Fleming’s character is being re-imagined.

She said: “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. “We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.” Watch video:

The likes of Idris Elba, former “Bridgerton” actor Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner, and Tom Hardy have all previously been rumoured to be in the running for the part of 007. “No Time To Die”, Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond, was released last year. The 54-year-old actor’s debut as the MI6 agent in 2006’s “Casino Royale” came four years after Pierce Brosnan’s final film “Another Day”.

Meanwhile, Broccoli quipped that Prince William is the “perfect candidate” to become the next Bond. She and her fellow producer half-brother Michael Wilson were honoured with CBEs from the future king at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. And when asked who she'd like to see in the role next, she said The Duke of Cambridge, 40, “ticks all the boxes”.

