Shooting wrapped up for local film 'Mense van die Wind'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Shooting has wrapped up for the new local film, “Mense van die Wind”. The film, directed by David Schröder and produced by Aimee Dherman and Malebo Manamela of Azania Productions who are also responsible for films like Broken Promises and Blessers, was shot in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. Starring Armand Aucamp and Diani Gernandt “Mense van die Wind” is an ultimately uplifting story about a famous singer from Pretoria who, having lost both the love of his life, in a tragic accident, and his will to perform, flees the city for the rural peace of his family’s farm on the outskirts of Ermelo. A chance meeting with an old flame, who is now the music teacher at a local school, offers him a new chance at life and helps lay to rest the ghosts of his past. Director Schröder said the film has many dramatic elements and offers an authentic look into the lives of the characters.

“While ’Mense van die Wind’ has many dramatic elements, it also offers an authentic and ultimately uplifting look into the lives of the characters.

“I have been careful to balance the dramatic aspects of the story with touches of lightness, and an amazing soundtrack,” said Schröder.

”Mense van die Wind“ features some beloved Afrikaans songs like ”Kinders van die Wind“, ”Mystic Boer“, ”Ek Verlang na Jou“ and ”Sonvanger“. Some songs have been specially reworked for the film.

Accompanying cast features Juan de Wet, Ramey Short, Greta Pietersen, Renier Basson, Nieke Lombard, Msuthu Mrobonwana, Magda van Biljon and Erik Holm.

The film is the first Afrikaans production under the Azania Productions banner and is a departure from their previous films which have all been comedies.

“Our aim at Azania Productions has always been to find unique properties that reflect South Africa’s diverse population.

“We are confident that ’Mense van die Wind’ will resonate with Afrikaans audiences in much the same way as our previous films did with Indian audiences,” says producer Aimee Dherman.

“Mense van die Wind” is expected to hit cinemas in 2022.