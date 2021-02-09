Sia’s 'Music’ to be released on DStv Box Office and in cinemas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The much-anticipated musical drama “Music”, directed music artist Sia, will be releasing on DStv Box Office and Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationwide on Friday. “Music” stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom jr and dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler, who has featured in eight of Sia’s music videos and joined her on tour. The Grammy nominee wrote, produced and directed the film, which tells the story of a young autistic girl who experiences the world through music. Sharing an apartment with her grandmother Millie, Music lives in a community brimming with love and support. When her grandmother dies, Music’s safe and structured world is turned upside down and she is left in the care of her estranged half-sister, Zu.

As a recovering addict on parole, Zu is barely coping with her own issues when she finds herself thrust into the role of Music’s guardian and caregiver.

Broke and barely sober, Zu is forced to accept that Music’s neighbours, Ebo and George, have a lot to teach her about how to care for her sister and the strength that can be found in a loving community.

“Music” c​ombines a heartfelt tale about the power of love with musical sequences that propel and amplify the story, giving the audience a vivid window into the characters’ inner lives.

Additionally, the film is studded with 10 visually stunning musical numbers built around original Sia compositions written expressly for the film and performed by its strong cast.

Benjamin Cowley, chief executive of Gravel Road Distribution Group, said the film is bold and compelling.

“It’s a reinvention of the screen musical and a moving story of how individuals struggle and then come together and create community.

“The film is uplifting, light and soulful at the same time” said Cowley.

Watch the trailer here: