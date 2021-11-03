Simu Liu wanted to change direction after 'Shang-Chi' role

Simu Liu signed up for the romantic film “One True Loves” as he was desperate to change direction following his starring role in the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. The 32-year-old star became the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie in the recent superhero flick but will now star in the upcoming romantic flick “One True Loves” as he felt a change of direction was needed.

Simu added that he didn't want to be trapped doing "kung-fu films" in a similar manner to Jackie Chan and the late Bruce Lee. Asked about his decision to shift genres, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "To quote Monty Python, 'and now for something completely different!' "Coming off an action film/martial arts spectacle like 'Shang-Chi', I knew that much of the world was going to expect me to do more kung fu films."

Simu continued: "It's always been important to me to constantly challenge people's perceptions of myself, as well as of Asian people as a whole. "While I celebrate legendary actors such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee, I know that my path is very different. I am not a master of kung-fu, after all; I am an actor who trained very hard to embody the character that I was hired to play." The star admits that he wants to continue to challenge the perception of Asian characters during his career and describes it as "avant-garde" to be playing a typical human being.