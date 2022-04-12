Sis Tamara stars in a new queer short film 'Mjita Wam'

“Big Brother Mzans”i star Ukho Samela, affectionately known as “Sis Tamara”, stars in a new independent LGBTQI+ short film called "Mjita Wam". The film created by Anathi Siyingu and produced by Louie-Vincent Office sees Sis Tamara and upcoming actor Gustaph Mokaba Nkgweng seeking out new information about each other.

“The film is necessary to the growth and visibility of the community. “This story is very different from the current films that explore sexuality, be it internationally or locally. “It is a real-life depiction of events that filmmakers tend to shy from for either personal reasons or otherwise.

“We are very proud of this project, and we hope to do more work that can add to this new journey for us,” says Siyingu. Sis Tamara added that working with people who understand the struggles of the LGBTQI+ community made the audition process a little easier. "The creators allowed me to perform something that I felt comfortable with during the audition process.

“I usually am not the audition type due to how I get nervous and a bit scared, but the crew made me feel so comfortable and seen,” says the reality TV star. Sis Tamara says this project was necessary because it gives the queer people a stage to shine and tell their stories the way they see fit. “This project is necessary because it is an all-queer project from the crew to the actors, and that’s something I care about when picking projects to feature in.”

