Siv Ngesi joins cast of ‘The Woman King’

Actor and TV presenter Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi announced his latest international gig. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the “‘Knuckle City” actor confirmed that he will be starring in the highly anticipated American historical film “The Woman King”.

He also shared the exciting news on Instagram. He wrote: “Can’t wait for you all to see this magic🍿” Fans and industry friends including Pearl Thusi, Thando Thabethe, Lorna Maseko, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo and Khaya Dlanga congratulated Ngesi on the great milestone. Written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood the movie stars Academy award-winning Viola Davis, who is also the producer.

The movie also features Mzansi’s golden girl, the multiaward-winning Thuso Mbedu and British-Nigerian actor John Boyega. This drama film follows the story of Nanisca (Viola Davis), general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Some of the international stars featured in the film include Angélique Kidjo, Thando Dlomo, Makgotso M, Jimmy Odukoya and Masali Baduza.

The film also sees former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi make her acting debut. She recently shared the exciting news on Instagram She said: “I am so honoured and excited to announce that I have been cast for the film, ”The Woman King“. ”It is a completely new world and a first-time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward ❤ #TheWomanKing.”