"SKEEF" director and producer Renaldo Schwarp. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s queer stories are stepping out of the closet, taking flight and hitting international waters at the Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTI Film Festival in the USA.



"SKEEF: Die dokumentêr", a riveting local documentary about the realities of LGBTQI+ experiences in South Africa, is making its US debut in September 2019.





The South African documentary has been selected as one of the official films screening at the Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival 2019.





This news comes hot off the heels of the documentary’s premiere at this years kykNet Silwerskerm Festival that was held in Camps Bay, Cape Town in August.





The documentary is an insightful and raw representation of South African queer life - the highs, the lows and even the high heels.





It is directed and produced by Jacaranda FM radio host Renaldo Schwarp, who was recently named one of the Mail and Guardians prestigious 200 Young South Africans of 2019.





“South Africans and our stories are so rich and diverse. I am elated that stories of our lived queer experiences are given an opportunity to shine on an international level,” Schwarp says.





The documentary has been lauded as ‘thought-provoking”, “an educational tool” and “a must-see for parents”.





Cinema Diverse is dedicated to advancing and strengthening the sense of community of the LGBTQI+ community through the presentation of a world-class film festival. The festival showcases lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender cinema from around the world.



