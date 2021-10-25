Somali drama 'The Gravedigger's Wife' wins Pan-African film festival grand prize

Somalia's entry "The Gravedigger's Wife" by Finish-Somali writer-director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed won the prestigious Stallion of Yennenga grand prize for best film at the Pan-African film festival in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on Sunday.

The poignant drama about a gravedigger's struggles to raise money to pay for his wife's surgery, took home the R528 885 prize money and the golden stallion statue.

The film, which was Somalia's first official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2021 Academy Awards, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

Ahmed, who was not in Ouagadougou to collect his prize, has previously said the film was inspired by incidents that happened in his family.