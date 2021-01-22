Sony Pictures delays 'Morbius', 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and 'Unchartered'

Sony Pictures have confirmed a raft of changes to its release schedule with several films such as “Morbius”, “Cinderella” and “Uncharted” delayed.

The studio has confirmed a number of changes to its release slate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis with the Marvel Comics movie - which stars Jared Leto - seeing its October release shifted back to January 21, 2022.

Other films impacted include the video game adaptation “Uncharted”, the remake of 'Cinderella' starring Camila Cabello, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” and the hotly anticipated sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” - which is based on Beatrix Potter's literary character - has been moved from April 2 to June 11. It is taking the slot previously held by “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, which will now be released on November 11.

The musical re-imagination of “Cinderella” is also shifting from February 5 to July 16 and will be released in place of “Uncharted” – which has been put on hold until February 11, 2022.