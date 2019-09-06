Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in a scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home. AP

Sony has insisted they are "pretty capable" of continuing to make "Spider-Man" movies without Marvel, after their collaboration was dissolved last month. Last month, it was announced that Peter Parker and his web slinging alter ego would be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after talks with Sony - who hold the rights to the character - broke down.

But now, Sony have insisted that whilst they are disappointed to be parting ways with Marvel, they are confident they will be able to make movies without them, as they did before the collaboration.

Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra told Variety magazine: "We had a great run with [Marvel boss Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies. We tried to see if there's a way to work it out ... the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn't do all the work.

"Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well. I think we're pretty capable of doing what we have to do here."

Sony are in production on a second movie centred on Spider-Man's nemesis Venom - who was played by Tom Hardy in the 2018 movie - as well as picture based on the character Morbius and "five or six" TV series set in the Spider-Man world.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland - who currently plays Spider-Man - recently said he will be staying in the role, and insisted the movies will be "equally as awesome and amazing" despite Marvel's departure.

He said: "Basically, we've made five great movies. It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler."