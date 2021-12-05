Sony unveils first trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'

Sony Pictures on Sunday released the first look teaser and title of the upcoming animated superhero film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”. The upcoming movie is the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and continues the story of the Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) version of Spider-Man.

As per Deadline, the title “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)”, unveiled at the Brazil Comic-Con on Sunday, implies the film will serve as the first installation of a two-part sequel. This movie will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, as he groups up with Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099”, and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain. “Miles Morales’ story and the #SpiderVerse web expands. Take a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theatres October 2022,” read the caption on Twitter.

"Insecure" star Issa Rae was also confirmed for a voice role back in June, according to Deadline. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are returning as producers. Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller have also been credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.