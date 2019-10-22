Acclaimed director J.J. Abrams has revealed that "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will answer as many questions as possible.
The 53-year-old filmmaker is helming the eagerly-awaited sci-fi movie, and has given fans an insight into what they can expect from the project.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the end of "The Rise of Skywalker", he shared: "This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible.
"So if, years from now, someone's watching these movies, all nine of them, they're watching a story that is as cohesive as possible."
The acclaimed director - who previously helmed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - also revealed he was determined to honour the legacy of George Lucas, who created the money-spinning franchise.