Stream a rough cut of 'A Home Called Vogue' to help finish production

“A Home Called Vogue” director Yazeed Kamaldien has released an early cut of the documentary to raise funds to finish post production.

“Pose” and HBO’s “Legendary” have become some the biggest shows to bring the New York ballroom scene to the mainstream. Locally, a similar surge has happened with big Vogue Nights in Johannesburg and regular balls hosted by fallen House of Le Cap founder Kirvan Fortuin in Cape Town.

Kamaldien’s documentary focuses on ballroom culture with him interview members from the community, including Cape Town, New York and Los Angeles. In the film, he speaks to the participants about why they organise balls and teach the scene's famous dance styles within vogueing, which has five main elements: catwalk, hands, spins/dips, duckwalks and floor performance.

One of the notable vogue legends to appear in the documentary was Luis Camacho who was one of he dancer in Madonna’s “Vogue” music video in the ’90s, which catapulted the dance form to global stardom.

Pose actor Slim Xtravaganza also talks about how the popular LGBTQI+ show is responsible for ballroom culture becoming mainstream again.