Taika Waititi has a story for 'Star Wars' film

Taika Waititi has revealed that he has a personal story in mind for his upcoming “Star Wars” movie. The 45-year-old filmmaker will helm a new project in the legendary sci-fi series and revealed that he has come up with a personal idea for the new movie.

Referring to the format screenwriters use to set up a scene, Taika told WIRED: "It's still in the 'EXT. SPACE' stage. "But we've got a story. I'm really excited by it because it feels very me." The director says he has tried to incorporate some sincerity into the upcoming motion picture but doesn't want to lose the sense of irreverence in his filmmaking.

Taika said: "I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking 'Ha it's this' and then them going, 'Damn it, you made me feel something!'" The director has also helmed the upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which will reunite Chris Hemsworth's superhero with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, and confirmed that the blockbuster is a "full-blown love story" that will shock fans.

He said: "What I wanted to do from the beginning was to ask: 'What are people expecting the least from this franchise?' Oh, I know – a full-blown love story." Taika is taking a break from directing to star in 'Free Guy' and felt that he need to take some time away from filmmaking after the success of his Oscar-winning 2019 movie “Jojo Rabbit”. He explained: "I was a little burned out and I wanted to do something a lot easier than directing, which is acting!"