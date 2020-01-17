"Thor: Ragnarok" filmmaker Taika Waititi is said to be in early talks to develop a "Star Wars" movie, just days after admitting he would be keen to take on such a project.
The director - whose recent hit "Jojo Rabbit" has earned six Academy Award nominations - is said to have been approached to work on a movie in the sci-fi film franchise, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.
However, it's not known if the project is different to the "Star Wars" motion picture Kevin Feige is working on.
Variety have also claimed Waititi is in discussions about a 'Star Wars' movie, and he responded to the speculation.
He took to Twitter to share a picture of Fleetwood Mac's album cover for the record "Rumours".