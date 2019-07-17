Taika Waititi will put his other projects on hold to direct the next 'Thor' movie. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Taika Waititi is reportedly returning to helm the fourth "Thor" movie after the success of 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok". Marvel Studios has signed up the "Thor: Ragnarok" helmer for the sequel after the success of the 2017 box office smash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this means the New Zealand filmmaker's manga movie "Akira" for Warner Bros. is likely to be delayed due to his "Thor" commitments.

However, it's hoped he will return to work on the Japanese-American sci-fi film, which is based on the manga character of the same name, after he's completed the fourth instalment of the Marvel series.

"Akira" was slated for release for May 21, 2021.

It's believed Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his role as the titular hammer-wielding god in the next "Thor" movie.

Tessa Thompson previously claimed the sequel had been pitched back in April.

The 35-year-old, who plays Valkyrie, confirmed the follow-up to the latest edition of the superhero's standalone story was submitted and she believed Taika would be on board.

She said: "I don't know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened, I think the idea is Taika would come back."

"Thor: Ragnarok", which saw Taika voice fan favourite character Korg, followed the film's hero fighting his way out of deadly gladiatorial contest that pit him against his former ally and fellow Avenger the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), after being imprisoned on the other side of the universe.

Thor's quest for survival led him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilisation.