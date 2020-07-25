Taika Waititi says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is 'very romantic'

Taika Waititi has suggested that “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a "very romantic" film. The 44-year-old director is helming the upcoming Marvel movie, which will reintroduce Natalie Portman to the franchise alongside Chris Hemsworth's superhero, and Taika has suggested that sparks could fly between the pair. He told the BBC: "I think it's going to be really good. We've been writing the script off and on for a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. "It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that." Taika previously revealed that he was grateful that the coronavirus pandemic had given him more time to perfect the script for the motion picture, which is slated for release in 2022.

The 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker explained: "There are a few positive things I can take away. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that.

"We're still writing 'Love and Thunder' and I think it's good to just keep writing and then you know, we'll have a really, really good script.

"And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on.

"Film is an industry where you're always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we've given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sorts of things so we may as well use it."