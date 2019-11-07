Taron Egerton says he is "baffled" by rumours suggesting he will play Wolverine and claims that he would be "more suited" to other characters.
Taron told Yahoo Movies: "It's unfounded. The only morsel of truth to it is that I'm a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That's kind of it, really. I don't quite know where it comes from. I'm flattered but baffled by it.
"There's other characters that I think I'd be more suited to."
Despite this, the 29-year-old admits that Wolverine would be a great character to play.