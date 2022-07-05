Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Taron Egerton says new ‘Kingsman’ movie will begin filming in 2023

Taron Egerton in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Taron Egerton in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Published 1h ago

Share

Taron Egerton has confirmed that the latest “Kingsman” movie is set to start filming next year.

The 32-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin in “Kingsman: The Blue Blood” and suggested that it could head into production in 2023 before adding that the decision would be made by “grown-ups”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking on the Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham, Taron said: “My understanding is that we are to be shooting the third instalment in my saga, I believe, next year.

Watch video:

“But you know, don’t listen to what I say because I really don’t know. You know, they’re grown-up decisions.”

More on this

The new film had been due to be shot following the prequel “The King’s Man” but director Matthew Vaughn revealed that plans had been changed.

He explained: “That was sort of the plan, and I was ready to go, but let’s just say the world got turned upside down.”

It was previously suggested by Zygi Kamasa – the CEO of Vaughn’s Marv Films production company – that the director had “something like seven more” of the spy films in the pipeline.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kamasa said: “We want to grow the business and the output. We have a ‘Kingsman’ TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the ‘Kingsman’ world.”

Vaughn expressed a desire to turn the ‘Kingsman’ series into a franchise to rival James Bond by exploring conflicts such as World War II.

He said: “If we go down the TV route we can explore the rise of Hitler, then go into World War II.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For me, it would be amazing to finally get to the Cold War.”

Related Topics:

United StatesFilmHollywoodEntertainment

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz