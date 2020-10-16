Tatiana Maslany denies 'She-Hulk' casting

Tatiana Maslany has dismissed reports she been cast in “She-Hulk”, insisting the reports are just a "press release that's gotten out of hand".

It was claimed last month that the 34-year-old actress was set to take on the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series as lawyer Jennifer Walters, who is the cousin of Hulk/ Bruce Banner and has the same Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him.

However, the “Orphan Black” star insisted rumours have "gotten out of hand" and she hasn't signed on for the part.

She told the Sudbury Star newspaper: "That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.

"I don’t know how these things get — I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea."