Tatiana Maslany denies 'She-Hulk' casting
Tatiana Maslany has dismissed reports she been cast in “She-Hulk”, insisting the reports are just a "press release that's gotten out of hand".
It was claimed last month that the 34-year-old actress was set to take on the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series as lawyer Jennifer Walters, who is the cousin of Hulk/ Bruce Banner and has the same Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him.
However, the “Orphan Black” star insisted rumours have "gotten out of hand" and she hasn't signed on for the part.
She told the Sudbury Star newspaper: "That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.
"I don’t know how these things get — I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea."
Instead, Tatiana has been working on a new adult animation series.
Asked what else is happening in her working life, she said: "I think a cartoon that I’m part of just got announced today. It’s called 'Harper House' and it’s a great new comedic animation.
“I play a little oddball called Ollie, who’s the daughter of this family and her brain operates on a very different plane and she’s very cool, very smart without being smart. … It’s for adults, for sure."
When reports of Tatiana's casting in the series first surfaced, Mark Ruffalo - who portrays Hulk/ Bruce Banner in the MCU - congratulated the actress on joining his "family".
He shared a link to a news story about the casting and wrote: "Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk (sic)"