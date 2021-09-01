Thandiwe Newton rejected a superhero movie role

Thandiwe Newton has revealed she rejected a superhero movie job because her character was killed off. The 48-year-old actress has heaped praise on “Thor: Ragnarok” helmer Taika Waititi for making the superhero genre less "boring", but admitted she wasn't impressed to be offered such a minor role in another franchise.

She said: “I was like, ‘Meh, no.’ It was more the role, you know what I mean?” The “Reminiscence” star continued: “The perfect example is Taika Waititi, what he did with ‘Thor: Ragnarok'. “I love that the actors in it really want to push it too — of course they do, it’s boring otherwise, Jesus.”

Thandiwe explained that she is "quite cynical" about the Marvel and DC worlds because they are money-making machines, however, she believes there is more "substance" to the more recent films. She added to LADbible: “As a genre, they bore me, these big franchises, and I’m quite cynical about it too because it’s just about money; it’s this behemoth of money that’s just like rolling forward gathering more money, right? “But now I feel like there is a demand from both the audience, I think people who are involved in the movies — but certainly the world — that there is better substance around these superhero things.”

It's not the first time Thandiwe has been handed a character that gets killed off. The movie star was left "disappointed" when her “Solo: A Star Wars Story” character, Val, had to meet her end, despite her death not being in the original script for the 2018 flick. She said recently: “I felt disappointed by ‘Star Wars’ that my character was killed.