"The Batman" producer Michael E Uslan has asked fans to "wait 'til they see the movie" before they judge Robert Pattinson's casting as The Caped Crusader.



Earlier this year, it was announced that the former "Twilight Saga" actor would be taking on the lead role in Matt Reeves' forthcoming DC Comics blockbuster and despite some fans being dubious over the choice of R-Patz as The Caped Crusader Uslan has urged people to wait until they see the movie before judging Pattinson.





Speaking at Germany's CCXP Cologne convention, he said: "My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker's vision, the benefit of the doubt. Then wait 'til you see the movie. And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that's really the formula going forward."





The producer went on to explain that he "couldn't be happier" that Pattinson, 33, is getting behind the wheel of the Batmobile and trusts director Reeves' judgement implicitly.





Uslan said: "I couldn't be happier, I couldn't be more enthused, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the filmmaker in charge and has selected Robert Pattinson to be his next Batman. I think the real key question for fans, and for all of us to focus on, is the filmmaker."





Warner Bros were reportedly torn between Pattinson and fellow English actor Nicholas Hoult to portray the Gotham City saviour but ultimately were convinced by Reeves that Pattinson was the right man to take over the role from Ben Affleck who had portrayed Batman in the DC Extended Universe films "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League".



