If you’re planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day by watching a romantic film you’ll probably end up watching 'Truly, Madly, Deeply', according to the latest data from global financial comparison platform Finder.com.

Finder analysed Google Trends data of IMDBs list of ‘100 romantic films for Valentine's Day’ to reveal which films were the most popular in February 2019.

The most popular Valentine’s Day film by search interest in South Africa was 'Truly, Madly, Deeply', followed by 'What Women Want', 'Juliet, Naked, Crazy Rich Asians', and 'Tristan & Isolde'.

Globally, the film 'The Fault in Our Stars' ranked number one, followed by 'Love, Rosie', 'Titanic', 'Me Before You' and '500 Days of Summer'.

Who is the leading man of romance? Hugh Grant. 

Grant appears in seven of the 100 films, the most of any actor. Meg Ryan is the next most likely to be on viewers screens this month with five appearances. 

Top 20 Valentine’s Day Films in South Africa

  1. Truly, Madly, Deeply
  2. What Women Want
  3. Juliet, Naked
  4. Crazy Rich Asians
  5. Tristan & Isolde
  6. A Room with a View
  7. At First Sight
  8. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
  9. The Truth About Cats & Dogs
  10. Strictly Ballroom
  11. P.S. I Love You
  12. The Thomas Crown Affair
  13. The Notebook
  14. Out of Africa
  15. 500 Days of Summer
  16. Pretty Woman
  17. Dirty Dancing
  18. Isn't It Romantic
  19. Me Before You
  20. Sense and Sensibility

