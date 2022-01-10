’The Power of the Dog’ and ’West Side Story’ win big at 2022 Golden Globes

'The Power of the Dog', 'West Side Story' and 'Succession' were the big winners at the 2022 Golden Globes. This year's awards took place in private in Los Angeles on Sunday, with no celebrities in attendance and no television broadcast or livestream.

The HFPA previously came under fire for the lack of black representation among its members, and a social media campaign called Time's Up was even launched to help highlight the issue. What's more, NBC announced that it would not televise the 2022 ceremony due to the lack of diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association instead announced the winners via their website and social media. Western 'The Power of the Dog' took home Best Drama, Best Director for Jane Campion, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee, who starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch [Phil] as Peter.

Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical 'West Side Story' scooped Best Musical or Comedy Film, leading star Rachel Zegler [Maria] took Best Actress in the Comedy or Musical genre, and Ariana DeBose scooped Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture. It was also a big night for TV's 'Succession', which saw off competition from 'Squid Game', 'The Morning Show', 'Pose' and 'Lupin' to be named Best Television Series in the Drama genre. The show's star Jeremy Strong also nabbed Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series (Drama) for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in the HBO television show and Best Supporting Actress went to Sarah Snook [Shiv Roy].

Elsewhere, Will Smith was named Best Actor In A Drama Film for his starring role as the father of tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams in 'King Richard', and Nicole Kidman was honoured with the same prize for her turn as Lucille Ball in 'Being The Ricardos'. Kate Winslet won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'Mare Of Easttown', in which she stars as titular US detective Mare Sheehan, and Andrew Garfield nabbed the male counterpart for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick...BOOM!'. Best Screenplay went to Sir Kenneth Branagh for the acclaimed coming-of-age drama 'Belfast'.

Hans Zimmer took home Best Original Score for 'Dune', while 'No Time To Die' the James Bond theme was crowned Best Original Song. The hit was co-written by Billie Eilish and her sibling and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, and performed by the former. The 2022 Golden Globes winners list:

Best Motion Picture - Drama: 'The Power of the Dog'

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: West Side Story

Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama: Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'

Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama: Will Smith, 'King Richard'

Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, 'West Side Story'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, 'Tick, Tick … Boom!'

Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose, 'West Side Story'

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'The Power of the Dog'

Best Director - Motion Picture: Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog'

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture Sir Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast'

Best Motion Picture - Animated: 'Encanto'

Best Original Score - Motion Picture: 'Dune', Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: 'No Time to Die' from 'No Time to Die', by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best TV series - Drama: 'Succession'

Best Actress in a Drama Series: MJ Rodriguez, 'Pose'

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy 'Hacks'

Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

Best Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, 'Mare of Easttown'

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Snook, 'Succession'