The Rock confirms 'Black Adam' will begin shooting next year









Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed on Twitter that the "Black Adam" movie will begin production in 2020. The 47-year-old action star is playing Black Adam in an upcoming movie based upon the character, who is a recurring enemy of superhero Shazam in the DC Comics series. Johnson - who served as an executive producer on DC Extended Universe film "Shazam!", which his movie will be connected too - has been developing the project for the past 10 years but he has now revealed that filming is set to begin in the next few months and he can't wait to get started. The "Rampage" star responded on Twitter to an image of what he would look like as the character, writing: "Very cool man, thank you. Amazing detail. This project has been with me for over 10yrs. Production begins this July. Appreciate the support."

Very cool man, thank you.

Amazing detail.

This project has been with me for over 10yrs🖤⚡️

Production begins this July.

Appreciate the support. #blackadam #dc https://t.co/h8TPXMbcTx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 18, 2019

The Rock was originally meant to portray Black Adam in the 'Shazam!' movie, which starred Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as teenager Billy Batson and his superhero alter ego respectively, until a decision was made to build the story by giving the anti-hero his own standalone film first

The movie's main antagonist was Dr. Sivana, portrayed by Mark Strong.

Jaume Collet-Sera - who has directed Dwayne's upcoming Disney action-adventure 'Jungle Cruise' - has been linked to the film. The film will be produced by FlynnPictureCo and Seven Bucks Productions.

"Shazam!" proved to be a hit when it was released earlier this year, grossing $364 million at the worldwide box office. A sequel is in the works and director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return.