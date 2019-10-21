Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed on Twitter that the "Black Adam" movie will begin production in 2020.
The 47-year-old action star is playing Black Adam in an upcoming movie based upon the character, who is a recurring enemy of superhero Shazam in the DC Comics series.
Johnson - who served as an executive producer on DC Extended Universe film "Shazam!", which his movie will be connected too - has been developing the project for the past 10 years but he has now revealed that filming is set to begin in the next few months and he can't wait to get started.
The "Rampage" star responded on Twitter to an image of what he would look like as the character, writing: "Very cool man, thank you. Amazing detail. This project has been with me for over 10yrs. Production begins this July. Appreciate the support."