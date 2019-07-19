Lebo M and Dr John Kani at the South African premiere of The Lion King. Picture: Mpiletso Motumi/The Star

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Country Club hosted hundreds of people, including the who's who of the country, for a special outdoor screening of "The Lion King" on Thursday night. On the red carpet, celebrities came dressed in their African best, giving life to the winter African Chic theme.

Host of the Metro FM morning breakfast show Relebogile Mabotja stunned in a brown and gold lion inspired look.

Her golden cape was hand painted with a lion by artist Albert Ledimo.

One of the first on #TheLionKingSA red carpet is @RelebogileM who is dressed like a lioness herself! Wearing a cape painted by Albert Ledimo. #TheLionKing @ReporterStar @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/5zNvZ5oXNn — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) July 18, 2019

Blue Mbombo was probably the least cold of the night, dressed in a suited up traditional Tsonga blanket.

Masechaba Ndlovu brought her son Lungelo along while the stars of the show Dr John Kani and Lebo M brought their wives and children to the South African premiere.

From the colourful live action film backdrops, to the straw torch bearer pathways and the camp chairs set up theatre style, the country club transformed into a mini safari experience.

There was lots of hot beverages and wine to warm up those in attendance.

"Very rarely in the life of an actor and a performer do you do something you truly believe in, do you do something you are absolutely proud of. My love, my passion, my everything is this continent of Africa. I have always celebrated African humanity," said Kani, who plays the all knowing sage Rafiki in the movie.

"If one day my children ask me what did you do on that Mandela Day in 2019, I will tell them I spent my 67 minutes assembling all of you to tell you a story about the great king."

Musical director Lebo M, who has been with The Lion King for 27 years, gave a special opening performance of "Circle of Life" with the choir. It was a powerful performance enveloped by the night sky.

Once the screening began, the backdrop of the moon and surrounding trees allowed the audience to feel like they were part of the action.

Armed with a warm blanket, beanies and gloves, the guests braved the cold evening chill to enjoy the epic premiere of "The Lion King" in South Africa.

Watch: A countdown to #TheLionKingSA premiere. It's a cold night but the guests are armed with beanies, gloves and warm blankies to get them through the night #TheLionKing @ReporterStar @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/MesdxZoY89 — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) July 18, 2019

"The Lion King" hits cinemas worldwide on Friday, July 19.

The Star