Timothee Chalamet in talks for Bob Dylan biopic









Actor Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers at the photocall for the film "Little Women", in central London, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Picture: AP Actor Timothee Chalamet is in talks to essay the role of singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold's movie, which will follow Dylan's rise to fame and journey of becoming a folk music icon. The Fox Searchlight film is titled "Going Electric", reports Variety. The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, who most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" adaptation and starred in Netflix's historical drama "The King". He will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Mangold most recently scored rave reviews for "Ford v Ferrari", which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car in an attempt to beat the legendary Ferrari at the prestigious Le Mans race.

He previously directed and co-wrote the critically acclaimed "Logan", which went on to become the first live-action superhero movie to be nominated for screenwriting at the Academy Awards.

Last year, Timothee Chalamet admitted he felt like "a fraud" - and had to text his friends for support - during a surreal dinner with Kanye West.

The "Little Women" actor was at a birthday dinner with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson earlier this year when the "I Love It" rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian West came into the restaurant, and he admitted he began to question whether he deserved to be there too.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", he said: "We're hanging out, and then it feels like there's an earthquake in the restaurant. It was, like, epic.

"You turn around, and I was like, 'Holy s**t'... I went to the bathroom, I sent a text to two friends. I was like, 'Am I worth... does this make sense?'

"They were like, Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table.' "