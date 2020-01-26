Tina Fey's "iconic" 'Mean Girls' musical is to be adapted for the big green, and she admits it is "incredibly gratifying" to see how much the film and stage production have meant to audiences.
Paramount - who were behind the original 2004 "Mean Girls" movie, which the musical is based on - have confirmed the production is heading to the big screen.
Fey, who wrote the screenplay for the teen comedy film, said in a statement: "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.
"I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."
Elizabeth Raposo, Paramount's president of production, added: "We're thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team."