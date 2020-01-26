Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' musical heading to big screen









Actress Tina Fey attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Tina Fey's "iconic" 'Mean Girls' musical is to be adapted for the big green, and she admits it is "incredibly gratifying" to see how much the film and stage production have meant to audiences. Paramount - who were behind the original 2004 "Mean Girls" movie, which the musical is based on - have confirmed the production is heading to the big screen. Fey, who wrote the screenplay for the teen comedy film, said in a statement: "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. "I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly." Elizabeth Raposo, Paramount's president of production, added: "We're thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team."

Lorne Michaels, who produces the musical for the stage, revealed the show looks likely to head to London's West End at some point, too.

He said: "It has been a joy to work on "Mean Girls" and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film.

"I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London."

Following the success of "Mean Girls", there has been plenty of speculation about another movie, and Lindsay Lohan - who starred as main character Cady Heron - previously hinted she would be keen to star in another version.

Speaking in 2017, she said: "I'm here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding or I'm going to find her and Lorne Michaels. I know where his desk is."