Todd Phillips has shot down rumours that he is working on a sequel, describing reports as "anticipatory at best".
It was reported recently that the director had met with Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich to discuss making another movie after the success of the recent film, in which Joaquin Phoenix plays the titular DC Comics villain.
However, Todd, 48, had dismissed the reports as "anticipatory at best".
The filmmaker told Indiewire: "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives - going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places - of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about ...?'
"But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."