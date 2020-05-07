Tom Cruise's new movie filming at International Space Station

Fans have often hailed his films as out of this world. Now Tom Cruise really is leaving Earth for his next movie – filmed on the International Space Station. The 57-year-old Hollywood veteran, who is famous for carrying out his own daring stunts, has teamed up with space agency Nasa. The agency’s Jim Bridenstine tweeted: "Nasa is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station!"

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

He added: "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make Nasa’s ambitious plans a reality. No name for the film or plot details have been revealed, but it is not believed to be part of the hugely successful 'Mission: Impossible franchise'."

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm, which has contracts to deliver astronauts and cargo to the Space Station, is also reported to be involved.

Action man Cruise has previously climbed the world’s highest building – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – strapped himself to the outside of a plane and completed a stunning freefall. Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie previously quashed rumours of Cruise heading into space for the series.

He told Empire magazine: "He’s not going to space. If I don’t button that up I will be answering questions about it for the rest of my life. He’s not going to space nor does he need to go to space."

However, "Top Gun" star Cruise has talked of a possible space adventure for "Mission: Impossible".

He said: "It’s like, how do we do it? It’s the mechanics of getting it there. How do you build a sequence there? How do you put that into the structure of a screenplay?

"We have thought [about space]. It’s just not there yet. But we talk about a lot of things."

Cruise signed up for space heist movie Luna Park five years ago, but the film is yet to go into production. He played an astronaut in the 2013 film "Oblivion".

Daily Mail