Tom Hanks in talks for live-action ’Pinocchio’ role

Tom Hanks is in talks to star in Robert Zemeckis' live-action version of “Pinocchio”.

The Oscar-winning actor wants the role of Geppetto in Disney's upcoming flick and Hanks reportedly reached out to the filmmaker to personally tell him.

Disney has always been keen on Hanks, 64, to portray the woodcarver, having previously tried to cast him when Paul King was set to helm the project. That deal never came to fruition, although Tom and Robert's previous collaborations on films such as 'Forrest Gump' suggests that Tom is likely to commit to the movie.

Zemeckis has been tasked with directing and co-writing the script as Disney continue their strategy of updating their classic animations. It comes after the success of the money-spinning revamps of 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Aladdin' and 'The Lion King'.

Disney first released the feature-length “Pinocchio” cartoon - based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio” - in 1940.