Tom Hardy wants 'Venom / Spider-Man' movie

Tom Hardy wants a “Venom / Spider-Man” crossover movie and he is already planning a third “Venom” standalone film. The 43-year-old actor is a producer on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, which he also stars in, and Tom admitted he hopes to eventually have his character share the screen with Spider-Man.

He told Esquire UK: "I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity. “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. “Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.

“Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. “I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. “But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100m, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Tom was excited to return for the sequel to 2018's “Venom” and wants to establish the Venom films as a huge movie franchise. He explained: "There were other objectives with Venom, but they were minor compared to the main objective: can I land Eddie Brock and Venom as an established Marvel superhero? “Venom and Eddie Brock are part of a universal canon among those who know about superheroes, so I don’t want to scratch the record.