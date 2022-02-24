Tom Holland baffled Zendaya when he tried to explain 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland revealed that he left Zendaya confused when he tried to explain the plot of “Uncharted” to her. The 25-year-old star plays Nathan Drake in the new film based on the video game series of the same name but confessed that his girlfriend and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star was at a loss when he attempted to explain the concept of the movie to her.

Speaking on the US chat show 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Tom recalled: "I was actually on set on Spider-Man pitching the movie to Zendaya. I was going through the film scene-by-scene, and I told her, 'Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.' "And she's like, 'I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'"

Holland admitted that his love of 'Indiana Jones' was a key factor in persuading him to star in 'Uncharted' and he was initially excited to perform his own stunts. Tom said: "But then I had to do it, and I broke myself. "They tell you, 'Right, we're going to do this stunt where you're going to jump into the back of an airplane and then you get hit by a car out of the airplane.' And you're like, 'Wow, that sounds amazing!'