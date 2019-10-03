ctor Tom Holland poses for a photograph on top of the Empire State Building to promote the film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in New York. Picture: Reuters

Tom Holland was instrumental in ensuring Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after reaching out to executives at both Sony and Disney. In August, it was revealed that the superhero would be leaving the MCU after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement over the future of the franchise but late last month it was announced the two companies have managed to work out a deal, which will see Kevin Feige produce one more 'Spider-Man' movie, while the character will also appear in a future Marvel film.

And according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23-year-old actor - who has portrayed the web slinger in five movies since 2016 - used his role in Sony's upcoming movie 'Uncharted' as leverage to convince Sony chairman Tom Rothman to reopen talks with Disney, and also reached out to the latter company's CEO Bob Iger to stress how upset fans were over the news of the split.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently declared himself "thrilled" that the agreement had been reached.

He said: "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."