Tom Holland knows all the "Spider-Man" secrets now after previously coming under fire for leaking them.
The 23-year-old actor is known for revealing spoilers about the Marvel movies and has had key plots kept from him so that they don't get out into the public but he is now trusted with the spoilers.
Speaking to Hey U Guys, he said: "I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony for about two weeks, and I know all the secrets. I've done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore."
Meanwhile, Tom previously admitted he can't keep a secret.
The "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star said: "I don't know anything about it or what it's about. I know who the villain is, but that's it. They don't let me read anything because I'm so bad at keeping secrets."