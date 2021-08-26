Tom Holland says fans have 'no idea what's to come' in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland has teased details of what's to come in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The 25-year-old actor plays the iconic superhero in the money-spinning film series, and he took to Instagram to tease details of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after fans got a first glimpse of the trailer.

Tom - who stars in the much-anticipated film alongside Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch - said in a video on his Instagram Story: "I’ve been flying for the last ten hours, so I actually didn’t post the trailer, my brother Harry did. "So I haven’t been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is ... I’ve [just now] turned my phone on, and my phone has gone mental. The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting.

"Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what else is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys ... it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting. "I love you all, thank you for the support, and enjoy the trailer." Tom Holland shares his excitement for 'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME' 👀🕸



(via tomholland2013 | IG) pic.twitter.com/CIIadCZwi0 — Cosmic Marvel Media (@CosmicMedia_) August 24, 2021 The teaser for the film was released during CinemaCon and showed Spider-Man coming face-to-face with Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.