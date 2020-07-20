Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man 3' will wrap in February

Tom Holland has revealed that "Spider-Man 3" is scheduled to wrap filming in February. Tom Holland, who stars as the iconic superhero in the "Spider-Man" franchise, has revealed via a video on his dad's Patreon account that he's already finished shooting the 'Uncharted' movie, and plans to complete filming "Spider-Man 3" in early 2021. The 24-year-old actor - who previously starred in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" - shared: "Finish 'Uncharted', finish 'Spider-Man' in February next year. Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks worth of work." Back in April, Tom confessed he didn't know when he'd be shooting the next "Spider-Man" movie. Speaking amid the coronavirus lockdown, he explained: "I was in Berlin making a film called 'Uncharted' and we were all ready to go, we went to set for day one shooting and then we got shut down and we all got sent home.

"So whether we shoot that movie first or 'Spider-Man' first I am unclear. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens happens, but I'm ready to play both."

Tom also confirmed he'd been working on a film script during the lockdown.

The actor revealed he'd been writing alongside his brother Harry, describing it as the most "nerve-wracking" thing he'd ever done.

He shared: "Harry and I have been working on the script that we've been writing together. So we've done some really good work on that.

"We've sent that out yesterday to the first bunch of producers, which is actually more nerve-wracking than anything I've done in my career."