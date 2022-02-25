Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield re-create classic Spider-Man meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield re-created the classic cartoon Spider-Man meme for the digital release date announcement of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Sony-Marvel film became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic era with $1.83 billion globally and counting.

"Of course, we got THE meme," tweeted the official Spider-Man film account, along with the digital announcement dates. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter drops on digital platforms on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022 The '60s cartoon meme is two Spider-Men pointing at one another in an episode where a villain impersonates Spider-Man.

The meme has been used over the years for several purposes, calling out hypocrisy being among the most popular. Sometimes, the meme features three Spider-Men. There is a moment in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” where the three Spider-Man characters point at each other in homage to the meme, but not a perfect re-creation like the one posted on Wednesday for the home release. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” film thus far and is also now the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Appearing on the “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, Holland said someone wore a 'fake a**' in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but tells fans they have to "figure out" who. He said: "I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake a** in their suit!" Instead of revealing which actor it was who wore the false bottom, Tom told fans to "figure it out " themselves during.