London-born actor Tom Holland has revealed he's dreamed of becoming "[his] generation's Marty McFly".
The 23-year-old actor has been suggested as a possible successor to Michael J. Fox in the "Back to the Future" franchise, and Tom has admitted he was inspired by the iconic character when he was first handed the role of Spider-Man.
Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", Tom recalled: "When I first got Spider-Man, my goal was to be my generation's Marty McFly.
"When I was on the press tour, a journalist said to me, 'You realise you're like Marty McFly in this movie?' And I was like, '[OK!] Done.'"
Tom made the comments after recently announcing he was taking a break from Instagram.