Tom Holland wants to become the new Marty McFly









Tom Holland attends the world premiere of "Onward" at the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) London-born actor Tom Holland has revealed he's dreamed of becoming "[his] generation's Marty McFly". The 23-year-old actor has been suggested as a possible successor to Michael J. Fox in the "Back to the Future" franchise, and Tom has admitted he was inspired by the iconic character when he was first handed the role of Spider-Man. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", Tom recalled: "When I first got Spider-Man, my goal was to be my generation's Marty McFly. "When I was on the press tour, a journalist said to me, 'You realise you're like Marty McFly in this movie?' And I was like, '[OK!] Done.'" Tom made the comments after recently announcing he was taking a break from Instagram.

The London-born actor - who has starred in some of Marvel's biggest movies, including 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and 'Avengers: Endgame' - has more than 33 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, but revealed he was taking a break from Instagram because it was "taking over" his life.

Tom explained: "I don't have Instagram right now. I just had to get away from it and take a break.

"It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

Tom admitted to feeling better about life since distancing himself from Instagram.

He reflected: "I've taken a step back and I've started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have - I'm talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a d**k ... but you know what I mean.

"I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it."