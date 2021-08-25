'Two Hues' film-maker Weaam Williams bags 4th international award

South African actress and film-maker Weaam Williams has won the award for Best Actress in a Short Film at the West Europe International Film Festival (Brussels Edition), for her role in “Two Hues”, which she also wrote and co-directed. “Two Hues” is a short psychological drama and an exploration of the artistic nature of a person with bipolar disorder.

Co-directed by Dominique Roxanne Jossie, the film follows a story of a woman with bipolar disorder who also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and how she deals with the patriarchal system in her family and workplace. Williams shared the exciting news on social following the announcement on Saturday of her award. She wrote: “Oh my word!!!! After all of the self-doubt, this just happened! I won Best Lead Actress in a short film, for ’Two Hues’ at the prestigious West Europe International Film Festival, with BAFTA Academy Juror on their Jury!

“I am overwhelmed, thrilled, grateful, honoured, fulfilled and so much more. It really proves that embracing one’s fears as an artist is the best way to go.” Two Hues has received four international awards since its release on the international festival circuit in January. The film has made the cut in 10 official festival selections around the world, including in Turkey, India, France and the UK. It has also received six nominations for awards.

“I am truly honoured for this recognition and was encouraged by my husband, DOP Nafia Kocks, to play the part as deep inside it is what I really wanted to do. There was great support from my friends and support cast - Khalil Kathrada and Abdu Adams, both seasoned actors offered words of encouragement. “And of course co-director Dominique Jossie assisted hugely with getting into character,” added Williams. “Two Hues” is currently being developed into a feature film, with Williams both writer and lead actress in the extended version.

“I really enjoyed acting, it took a lot out of me, and I guess the many years of directing has assisted me to know and understand how to communicate believably with the camera. “At the end of the day, it is about convincing audiences about the reality presented,” Williams said. The film has the supporting cast of Abidah Dixon Mohammed, Abdu Adams, Khalil Kathrada, Danielle Comley and Emil van Niekerk.