Two SA films showcasing at Kalasha International Film Festival 2022

The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission is set to showcase local films “Joko Ya Hao” and “Love Lives Here” at the Kalasha International Film Festival 2022. The fifth annual Kalasha Film & TV market is scheduled to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, from Friday, June 10, until Sunday, June 12 June.

Kalasha International TV & Film Market is a unique platform for all regional and international players and festival-goers from the TV and film industry to gather and discuss exchange, collaborate, share stories as well as develop new business opportunities. As part of its efforts to promote films produced in the province, the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission will screen “Joko Ya Hao” and “Love Lives Here”. Set in 1955 in Gracetown, “Joko Ya Hao” is produced by Leo Phiri and directed by Mmabatho Montsho.

Inspired by the life of struggle icon and activist, the late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the 30-minute short film tells the compelling story of activist Nozizwe, who defied the gender norms of the 1950s. Nozizwe, a deeply spiritual Christian woman, left her village in Gracetown to fight the oppressive regime and seek help and freedom for her people. The film stars award-winning songstress Simphiwe Dana in the lead role, alongside leading actors Jet Novuka, Wandile Molebatsi and Elliot Makhubo.

“Love Lives Here” centres around Zinhle, played by Thando Thabethe, who after bad luck in love, sets out to prove she is marriage material. Produced by Dumi Gumbi and directed by Norman Maake, “Love Lives Here” follows Zihhle who seems to have attracted Kwena Mthiyane (Andile Gumbi). Kwena ends up cheating on her, leaving her devastated and heartbroken. Close to giving up on love, she meets Nathi (Lungile Radu), a kasi boy, who despite her initial misgivings seems to be the man she has been waiting for ... until the pair find they have disagreements about what matters to them the most.

The screenings will take place on Sunday, June 12 at the festival conference centre from 9 am. The KZN Film Commission will have an exhibition stand that will serve as a home to KZN delegates comprising Simo Ngcobo and Asivhanzi Matshaba. The delegates’ primary objective is to promote KZN Films and have meetings with distributors, commissioners, producers, sales agents and buyers.

