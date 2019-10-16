'Venom' sequel adds new villain









This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Venom," in theaters on Oct. 5. Picture: AP Marvel Comics character "Shriek" has been added to the "Venom" sequel as an enemy of Tom Hardy's hero. It was previously revealed Woody Harrelson would be starring opposite Tom Hardy in the movie after appearing in an end credit scene in last year's blockbuster as Cletus Kasady - whose comic book alter ego is the evil symbiote Carnage - and it seems fans will also get to see his on-screen love interest Shriek in the film, according to Deadline. A drug dealer named Frances Barrison became the unpredictable Shriek following a severe trauma and her powers include sonic energy blasts, flight, and the ability to stir up dark and violent emotions in others. Casting is currently underway with filmmaker looking "mostly at unknowns". A source said: "Right now the role is not filled, the net is cast wide toward many kinds of actresses."

Cinematographer Robert Richardson previously confirmed Woody would be appearing in the film.

He said in August: "I was looking forward to entering into that arena with 'Batman' years ago with Ben [Affleck]. I thought, 'Well this is something I haven't done that I would love to try to do.'

"And then Andy Serkis, who I worked with on 'Breathe', gave me a call a month ago and said that he was up for this and would I be willing. I'd seen the film.

"I watched it again, then they sent me a script and I felt like, yeah, I would say yes anyway to Andy just because I would say yes to Andy, but I also think it's a great... I think it's unexplored yet, and it's going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you've got Woody Harrelson, who's going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we'll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration."

Richardson admitted he is particularly looking forward to working with leading man Tom on the project, and he described him as "one of our best".

He added: "I look forward to it. It's a massive change for me, but I'm excited. I think Hardy is one of our best. He never misses. I so look forward to sitting with him and watching him perform."