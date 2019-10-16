Marvel Comics character "Shriek" has been added to the "Venom" sequel as an enemy of Tom Hardy's hero.
It was previously revealed Woody Harrelson would be starring opposite Tom Hardy in the movie after appearing in an end credit scene in last year's blockbuster as Cletus Kasady - whose comic book alter ego is the evil symbiote Carnage - and it seems fans will also get to see his on-screen love interest Shriek in the film, according to Deadline.
A drug dealer named Frances Barrison became the unpredictable Shriek following a severe trauma and her powers include sonic energy blasts, flight, and the ability to stir up dark and violent emotions in others.
Casting is currently underway with filmmaker looking "mostly at unknowns".
A source said: "Right now the role is not filled, the net is cast wide toward many kinds of actresses."