Veteran journalist and environmental pioneer James Clarke dies at 90

Veteran Journalist and author, James Clarke, died on Friday, aged 90. The South African National Editors’ Forum confirmed, that he died following an earlier stroke that developed complications.

Clarke was born in London and educated in Staffordshire, and came to South Africa in 1955 as a reporter for The Star in Johannesburg. According to Sanef, in 1961 Clarke covered the Sharpeville Massacre and got in trouble with the police. He fled with his family to New Zealand where he became news editor of that country’s largest newspaper, NZ Truth. Peter Sullivan, retired Star Newspaper editor, described James Clarke as a “humorous columnist, a fine conservationist, and one of South Africa’s first environmental activists”.

Clarke gained fame for his longest-lived newspaper humour column, ‘Stoep Talk’. The column was loved by many for its infectious humour. James Clarke with the Lonehill koppies in the background. File Picture: Steve Lawrence He authored more than 20 books, with his earliest being the 1968 best seller ‘Man is the Prey’. Sullivan added: “With The Star’s help, he created sufficient public protest to stop the National Party government from mining the Kruger Park and putting a railway through it. He was much-loved, and he will be sorely missed.”

Clarke also co-founded the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT). He developed a particular interest in environmental matters, palaeo-anthropology – the study of man’s origins. George Claassen, professor in science communication and media ethics at the Department of Journalism, Stellenbosch University, said Clarke was a leader in the field and in its good old days of excellent journalism. James Clarke with his book ‘Coming Back to Earth’ in his study in Lonehill. File Picture: Steve Lawrence “A great pioneer in science journalism, a tragedy that his pursuit of quality science reporting is now neglected so much.”