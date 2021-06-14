Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast and Furious' franchise will reach finish line in 2024

Vin Diesel has revealed the plan is for the “Fast & Furious” franchise to meet its conclusion in 2024. The 53-year-old star has portrayed Dominic Toretto since the first film in 2002, and he has claimed the upcoming 10th and 11th instalments will be the last.

According to “Entertainment Tonight”, Diesel said during a recent press junket: “Every story deserves its own ending. “I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. “There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

Director Justin Lin, who will film the final two movies, marking seven turns behind the camera for the blockbuster franchise, commented: “We got together and Vin says ’I think we should think about closing up the saga now." Speaking about the most recent film, “F9”, he continued: “Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter. “We’re kind of reconfiguring everything, so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters."