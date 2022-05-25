Warner Bros. considered replacing Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

The president of DC Films testified on Tuesday that the studio considered replacing actress Amber Heard for “Aquaman 2” out of concern that she lacked chemistry with star Jason Momoa. Heard was ultimately cast in the sequel, but her lawyers have argued that she nearly lost the job and could not renegotiate for more money due to the backlash over her domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp, reports “Variety”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counter-claim against Depp. Walter Hamada, the head of Warner Bros.' DC unit, was the first witness called by Depp's side as they begin their rebuttal of Heard's counter-claim in court. Appearing by video deposition, Hamada testified that the abuse allegations played no role in casting decisions in 'Aquaman 2'.

However, he said the studio did delay picking up its option for several weeks as it considered whether to recast the role of Mera, who was Aquaman's love interest in the first film. "They didn't have a lot of chemistry together. "Editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there," Hamada said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hamada said that the chemistry was created in post-production, using "movie magic, including the film's score. He said it is not uncommon for two leads to lack chemistry. "You know it when you see it, and the chemistry wasn't there," he said. Heard was paid $1 million for the first 'Aquaman', and $2 million for the sequel.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has not been fired from the upcoming sequel to the superhero film franchise Aquaman, contrary to reports last week that suggested that the 34-year-old star has been sacked from her role. That pay was consistent with her original contract, but Heard's agent has testified that she should have been able to renegotiate for more money due to the global success of the first film. However, Hamada testified that under his leadership at DC Films, he has made a point of not automatically renegotiating for sequels. "A big part of our philosophy was we were going to hold people to their options," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement