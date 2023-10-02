WATCH: Beyoncé gives the people what they want, announces 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé'

Beyoncé is bringing 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' to US theatres on December 1. Soon after wrapping her final show on the mammoth global jaunt in support of her seventh studio album in Kansas City on Sunday, the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker debuted the trailer for her concert film.

The synopsis reads: “It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, and involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and her purpose to create her legacy and master her craft.” In the preview clip, Beyonce admitted: "When I am performing, I am nothing but free. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.

It has a runtime of 2 hours 30. The 56-date tour made history as the highest-grossing run by a female artist. The 'Cuff It' hitmaker showed just how much she cares for her Beyhive when she paid $100,000 (about R1.8-million) to keep trains running so fans could get home after one of the shows. The 42-year-old ‘Halo’ singer’s Washington DC gig was delayed by two hours due to a severe weather warning and she footed the bill amid fears concert-goers wouldn’t be able get home before services ended.

Her payout covered the costs of running more trains after hours and ensured Washington’s 98 Metro stations would remain open so supporters weren’t stuck, according to ABC News. One of her army of fans praising the gesture online posted: “A real queen. This is why she is an icon.” The gesture came days after she paid tribute to a fan who was stabbed and killed.

O’Shae Sibley, 28, was vogueing to one of the ‘Formation’ singer’s songs while at a petrol station in Brooklyn on July 29 with friends when he was attacked by a group of men who shouted gay slurs before things turned more hostile.