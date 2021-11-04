WATCH: Dwayne Johnson makes gun pledge following 'Rust' tragedy

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will no longer use real guns on projects from his Seven Bucks Productions company following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust”. The Rock has made the move following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” and will no longer use real firearms on projects from his Seven Bucks Productions company.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of his new action comedy film “Red Notice” in Los Angeles, Dwayne said: "I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce – we won't use real guns at all." The 49-year-old star continued: "We're going to switch over the rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in the post. “We're not going to worry about the dollars, we won't worry about what it costs."

Dwayne explained that he was left "heartbroken" following the tragedy last month when Baldwin accidentally fatally shot Hutchins on the set of the Western in New Mexico. The “Jumanji” actor said: "We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time." Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said he would not use real guns again in his movies after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set in New Mexico last month https://t.co/jGGrDiSJUK pic.twitter.com/ZRFunD5wgw — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2021 The former WWE star recalled how he was quickly on the phone with his team following the incident to discuss what needed to be done to make his productions safer going forward.