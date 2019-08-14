Bella Thorne, porn again, in a new career. Picture: Instagram

Former Disney kid Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut - on Pornhub. The actress, author and musician joined the porn site's Visionaries Director's Series with "Her & Him", also to be shown at The Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany from September 11-15.

Her film, featuring a large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price. Their love is reckless and dangerous and "transcends time and space".

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Speaking in a behind the scenes video for the film, Thorne says: "What inspired inspired me to do the movie was basically think about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance. In how much it relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario.

"The vision behind the story was creating these two dynamic characters that could kind of switch off from again dominate and submissive. My vision originally actually was to make a Christmas horror movie and instead I made a very beautiful ethereal neon type of vision."

Explaining the filming process, Thorne says: "The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f**king on set. Which I had never shot before at all. Also, this was my first short in general so it was quite an interesting experience to have the first I fully directed to have so much sex in it. "

Warning explicit language

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up". She co-starred in the film "The DUFF".